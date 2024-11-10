OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver, 60, charged after being caught driving 'erratically' on Highway 417

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A 60-year-old driver from Ottawa has been charged with impaired driving after being seen driving "erratically" on Highway 417 West in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Shortly after midnight, officers spotted a vehicle driving all over the road on the highway near Lees Avenue, police say.

    When the vehicle was stopped, the OPP officer "noticed a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver."

    That was when the officer used the alcohol screening device and transported the individual to the detachment for additional testing, where they registered more then twice the legal limit.

    The 60-year-old was charged with operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

    They are scheduled to appear in court in December.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News