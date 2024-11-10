Ottawa driver, 60, charged after being caught driving 'erratically' on Highway 417

A 60-year-old driver from Ottawa has been charged with impaired driving after being seen driving "erratically" on Highway 417 West in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Shortly after midnight, officers spotted a vehicle driving all over the road on the highway near Lees Avenue, police say.

When the vehicle was stopped, the OPP officer "noticed a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver."

That was when the officer used the alcohol screening device and transported the individual to the detachment for additional testing, where they registered more then twice the legal limit.

The 60-year-old was charged with operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

They are scheduled to appear in court in December.