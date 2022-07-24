Ottawa doctor hosts Jabapalooza to administer COVID-19 fourth doses
Ottawa doctor hosts Jabapalooza to administer COVID-19 fourth doses
Jabapalooza made its return once again to Ottawa.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Glebe on Sunday is the latest efforts by Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth to help slow the current wave fuelled by the Omicron sub-variant BA.5.
"My mother’s had it, my daughter’s had it but we’ve managed to keep out of it so far," said Fiona Schrader, who received her fourth dose.
With second booster doses open to those 18 and older in Ontario, Schrader and her husband Mark are relieved to get the jab in the arm.
"A little concerned, it seems to be getting lesser in severity but more likely you’re gonna get it."
Here in Ottawa three new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the last week, while 37 people were in hospital as of Friday. The latest spike in positive cases are also affecting several people’s day-to-day routine.
"I’m more hesitant to go into the office because I just don’t want to be in the big gathering spaces," said Victoria Weapenicappo.
"We also now have a lot of weddings we are trying to be really careful in advance of that," said Sarah Hedges-Chow.
"I think everyone is being more cautious about the impact, not just on themselves but those they care about," said Jefferson Allen.
While wastewater data is trending down, COVID-19 numbers are still higher than a month ago. It’s a rising concern for many in health care.
"The fact our health care system is crumbling and having increased COVID-19 cases only adds to that problem," said Dr. Dale Kalina, an infectious diseases physician with Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. He says we will likely see more waves especially as we head into fall.
"I’m telling people to wear public masks in indoor places if you have any cold symptoms, get yourself tested if you can but stay away from other people," said Dr. Kalina. "That is the most important thing we can do right now to preserve our health care system that we have."
Meanwhile, Schrader, who is immunocompromised and has not tested positive for COVID-19, said these waves are now part our new normal.
"This is our new reality," said Schrader. "You just want to make sure you’re obtaining that protection to keep yourself healthy."
As of 6 p.m., Dr. Kaplan-Myrth said Jabapalooza had administered more than 900 doses on Sunday.
Starting Monday, Quebec children between six months to under five years old will be able to receive a modified lower dose of the vaccine, with the province’s health officials saying 70,000 doses are available. Children in Ottawa and Ontario can begin to book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe into Donald Trump Cabinet, awaits Ginni Thomas
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for US$6.1M
Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for US$6.18 million.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions
The New Brunswick Health Coalition says Canada’s premiers are correct in asking for more federal dollars in health-care transfer payments, but also agree with Ottawa’s push for strings to be attached.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
Toronto
-
Toronto Public Health issues alert after 10 people die of a drug overdose in 5 days
Toronto Public Health is warning the public after 10 people died of a suspected opioid overdose last week.
-
Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
-
Three seriously injured following crash on Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that left three people seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
Four Quebec drownings in one weekend
It was tragedy after tragedy this weekend after four people drowned in separate incidents across Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament
The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
North Bay's Davedi Club hosts 4th annual family fun pinic
Food, drinks, live music, face painting and bouncy castles were all apart of the picnic today.
London
-
'This is my first pride parade'; Rain holds off as for record number of participants in London Parade
Music was blaring, people were dancing, and 'Happy Pride' was echoing down Dundas Street.
-
-
Damian Warner ends chance for medal following injury
Olympic champion and London native Damian Warner dealt with a heartbreaking moment Saturday
Winnipeg
-
-
Belgian war memorial refurbished and rededicated
St. Boniface residents can now see a newly refurbished Belgian war memorial as they travel down Provencher Boulevard.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
-
Police investigating after teen reports sexual assault in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted by a man in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
80 per cent of Peace Bridge side panels shattered, Calgary police investigating
An iconic Calgary landmark has been damaged once again.
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
-
Tornado touched down in southern Alberta on July 18: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Disaster relief a possibility for Saskatoon homeowners after major flooding
Saskatoon residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
-
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
Edmonton
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., smaller than previously believed, but heat creates challenges
The estimated size of a wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., has been reduced thanks to more accurate mapping, however the BC Wildfire Service warns there's still a risk it will grow.
-
These B.C. regions saw COVID-19 hospitalizations rise last week, even as the overall total declined
The overall number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals declined last week, but two health authorities saw their hospitalized populations continue to grow.
Regina
-
'Bring our culture onto the streets': Caribfest 22 rocks Regina’s downtown
The Caribbean Carnival Association of Saskatchewan’s inaugural Caribfest 22 saw hundreds parade through the streets of downtown Regina on Saturday, before converging on Victoria Park for an afternoon full of fun and festivities.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
-
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.