Ottawa doctor charged with sexual assault
Ottawa Police have charged a local doctor with sexual assault.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:02PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:05PM EDT
Police said a woman in her 50s came forward in February 2017 saying she was sexually assaulted by a physician during an appointment with him.
The alleged incident occurred in November 2016 while the man was employed at a Merivale Road clinic, police said in a release.
Dr. Richard Nahas, 44, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, police said. He was due to appear in court Thursday.
Dr. Nahas is listed as a founder of the Seekers Centre on Merivale Road.
A notice of hearing posted on the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons website says a patient accused Nahas of unprofessional misconduct in November 2016.
The alleged misconduct included “touching her body, including her genital area, in a manner that was sexual and/or inappropriate, by breaching boundaries, and by making inappropriate remarks and remarks of a sexual nature.”
Police say they are concerned there could be more alleged victims.