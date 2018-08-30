

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged a local doctor with sexual assault.

Police said a woman in her 50s came forward in February 2017 saying she was sexually assaulted by a physician during an appointment with him.

The alleged incident occurred in November 2016 while the man was employed at a Merivale Road clinic, police said in a release.

Dr. Richard Nahas, 44, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, police said. He was due to appear in court Thursday.

Dr. Nahas is listed as a founder of the Seekers Centre on Merivale Road.

A notice of hearing posted on the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons website says a patient accused Nahas of unprofessional misconduct in November 2016.

The alleged misconduct included “touching her body, including her genital area, in a manner that was sexual and/or inappropriate, by breaching boundaries, and by making inappropriate remarks and remarks of a sexual nature.”

Police say they are concerned there could be more alleged victims.