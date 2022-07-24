Ottawa cyclist Michael Woods ends Tour de France with positive COVID-19 test

Ottawa cyclist Michael Woods will not be able to complete the Tour de France this year, having tested positive for COVID-19 on its final day.

His team, Israel-Premier Tech, tweeted Sunday morning that the Canadian cyclist wouldn’t take the start.

“While we are all looking forward to the final stage in Paris today, unfortunately, Michael Woods won’t take the start as he has returned a positive Covid test,” the team said.

Woods quote-tweeted the news by simply saying, “gutted.”

Woods had finished the penultimate stage of the race 128th, and was sitting at 36th place in the general rankings.

The news comes just days after teammate Hugo Houle became the first Canadian to win a Tour de France stage since 1988. Woods placed third on that same stage.