One more person has died of COVID-19 in Ottawa and three more people have been admitted to hospital, as the number of hospitalizations continues to increase.

There are now 35 people in hospital with COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health. That's nearly triple the number of people in hospital one week ago, when there were 13 COVID-19 patients in hospital.

The latest person to die from COVID-19 is a woman in her 20s. She's the second person under 30 to die from the virus in Ottawa.

There are three people in intensive care, one fewer than on Wednesday.

The health unit is reporting 1,231 new cases. However, with the Ontario government limiting access to PCR testing, that number is likely far lower than the true number of cases.

The positivity rate among those who are being tested is just over 35 per cent.

Across Ontario, there are more than 2,200 people in hospitals and 319 ICU admissions.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 28 to Jan. 3): 652.3 (up from 624.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 29 to Jan. 4): 35.5 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.04

Known active cases: 8,389 (+374)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 35 people in Ottawa hospitals on Thursday who are being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, three more than on Wednesday.

There are four people in the ICU, unchanged from Wednesday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 6 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 5

80-89: 16 (1 in ICU)

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 895,588 (+603)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 824,575 (+762)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 347,671 (+29,965)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 19 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

12 long-term care homes

16 retirement homes

13 hospital units

12 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

4 elementary schools

3 secondary schools

18 daycares and/or camps

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2, 2022.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.