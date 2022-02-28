The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 continues to slowly decrease in Ottawa with the province set to relax COVID-19 rules this week.

There are 16 people who were admitted to Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health reported on Monday. That's down from 17 on Sunday and 18 on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital as of Friday:

CHEO: Seven patients

Montfort Hospital: Six patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 31 patients

OPH reported 66 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Daily case counts are an underestimation of the total amount of COVID-19 in the community due to restrictions on testing.

Ontario is set to repeal its vaccine passport rules on Tuesday. Premier Doug Ford said Monday morning that Ontario isn't 'far away' from dropping its mask mandate.

Data from Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show the viral signal has plateaued through mid-February at levels equivalent to mid-December, before the height of the Omicron variant wave.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario is below 1,000 for the second straight day. There are 849 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 279 in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 20 to 26): 82.7 (up from 82.3)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 20 to 26): 10.5 per cent (down from 10.9 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.03

Known active cases: 922 (-51)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Sixteen residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Monday, down from 17 on Sunday.

There are two people in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 3

70-79: 3

80-89: 4

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,108 (+153)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 872,274 (+760)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 536,404 (+848)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 25 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Friday)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Friday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 25 in hospital, 7 in ICU (as of Friday)

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

2 long-term care homes

6 retirement homes

2 hospital units

6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.