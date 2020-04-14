OTTAWA -- The month long calls for physical distancing and school and businesses closures may be helping to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Dr. Doug Manuel of the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute says the slowing rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 shows that physical distancing is making a difference.

Ottawa Public Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 619 laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa. There are currently 42 patients being treated in an Ottawa hospital for COVID-19, including 16 in the intensive care unit.

The number of new hospitalizations is doubling every 12 days to Ottawa, compared to three to four days when the outbreak first began.

Dr. Manuel told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that hospital admissions are a “window into the community. It reflects all the cases that are circulating.”

“So it’s slowing, and that’s definitely a reflection of physical distancing.”

Dr. Manuel added it’s difficult to predict when the number of cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations will plateau, saying that's up to the actions of Ottawa residents.

“It depends on the effectiveness of physical distancing.”

Ottawa Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney said it’s too early to know where Ottawa is on the curve of COVID-19 cases, noting there are still new hospitalizations.

“The importance to continue our restrictions on activities, staying home, physical distancing to pull this down,” said Dr. Moloughney on Tuesday.

“I think we’re going to really know we’re on the down side when the number of cases are diminishing on a regular basis day-to-day, over an extended time period.”