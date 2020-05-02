OTTAWA -- The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has surpassed 1,400, with Ottawa Public Health reporting 48 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the city’s total number of coronavirus deaths to 78.

There are outbreaks in 23 hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and group homes, Ottawa Public Health says. That’s two fewer than the previous report on Friday.

Of the 1,420 cases the city has seen, more than 800 of them—about 57 per cent—have been resolved.

On Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said she believes Ottawa is in the post-peak period for COVID-19 communtiy-based infections.