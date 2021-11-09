OTTAWA -- An Ottawa couple who refused to wear masks at a Chelsea, Que. business are facing stiff fines.

An employee at the business called police on Monday around 1:30 p.m. because the couple in their 50s was “causing a disturbance,” MRC des Collines said in a news release.

The couple were refusing to wear masks despite employees asking them to wear them, police said.

“Seeing that the couple still refused to comply with the requests, they were then asked to leave the premises which they refused to do,” the news release said.

The couple did leave the business a few minutes later. They were then stopped by a police officer and issued tickets for a total of $4,500.