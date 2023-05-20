Ottawa councillors should receive daily updates on Trillium Line testing, report recommends
Ottawa councillors should receive daily updates on the 21-day trial running for the new Trillium Line, along with a full technical briefing before the north-south rail line enters revenue service in the fall, city of Ottawa staff recommends.
A report for the Light Rail Sub-Committee recommends councillors approve the reporting process for the trial running period, and direct staff to provide daily reports to council on the outcome of the previous day's trial running during the process.
Staff will also be directed to provide a technical briefing to councillors once trial running is complete and before the Trillium Line begins carrying passengers.
The public inquiry into the construction and launch of Stage 1 of Ottawa's light-rail transit system recommended staff provide "timely updates" to elected officials on the trial running before the launch, and outline any changes to the testing requirements and the system during the testing phase.
Some members of the previous council complained they were left in the dark about the trial running for the Confederation Line, including changes to the testing criteria during the testing in 2019.
The Trillium Line will run from Bayview Station to Riverside South, with a one-kilometre link to the Ottawa International Airport.
A report for next Friday's meeting outlines the trial running program to "validate readiness for passenger service and to confirm that the complete integrated system, including all subsystems, operating personnel, and operating procedures are operational and reliable."
Staff say the trail running will be a 21-consecutive-day period that commences upon the successful completion of testing and commission. TransitNEXT is required to demonstrate there are no deficiencies to prevent safe running of the system infrastructure, that there is an adequate number of trained staff and resources to maintain the system, and that there are adequate staff ready to support trial running operating requirements.
The trial running will operate a full regular scheduled service on the full line for the 14-day period. The report states the remaining 7-day period in the trial running will include a variety of failure management scenarios that could "reasonably be expected to occur in regular revenue service."
TransitNEXT, the company building the Trillium Line, is required to achieve a 98.5 per cent on-time performance over a 14-day period during the trial-running period.
"Failure to achieve 98.5 per cent on-time performance on any single day within the 21 consecutive days shall not instigate a restart of trial running if the service reliability standards can be achieved within an average 14-day rolling period," the report says.
During the trial-running period, the Rail Construction Office will submit a daily report to council advising of the outcome of the previous day's trial running, including the on-time performance. At the completion of the trial running, staff will provide a full technical briefing to council that will outline the progression of on-time performance and a summary of any issues encountered during the 21-day period.
TransitNEXT will use the trial running period to collect operating data and evaluate system reliability, availability, and maintainability performance.
Staff say trial running is performed when the Integrated System Infrastructure has been tested, the complete fleet is fully tested and ready for passenger service, no outstanding defects affecting rail systems functionality, all stations substantially complete and the city is "fully mobilized, trained and ready to operate the system."
The public inquiry into Ottawa's LRT system recommended council should receive "timely updates" from staff relating to system performance, testing, and modifications to safety and reliability criteria. It also recommended that trial-testing requirements should be detailed in relevant contracts and that there should be extensive running of the entire system under "conditions designed to mirror those of public service" prior to opening.
Earlier this month, Rail Construction Program director Michael Morgan told council that the city is working closely with TransitNEXT to advance critical works, with the goal for the rail line to be handed over to OC Transpo at the beginning of October.
