OTTAWA -- A member of Ottawa city council is under investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the OPP confirmed an investigation is underway, but did not identify the elected official or the reason for the investigation.

"In October 2020, the Ottawa police requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct an investigation into the conduct of a member of Ottawa city council," said OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson in an email Thursday evening.

"An investigation has commenced and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The Ottawa Citizen first reported the investigation on Thursday afternoon.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to the City of Ottawa for comment.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available.