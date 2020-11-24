OTTAWA -- An Ottawa city councillor apologized on Tuesday after he appeared to be driving while distracted during a committee meeting.

During an audit committee meeting on Zoom, Osgoode ward Coun. George Darouze could be seen getting into a car and driving while in the meeting.

The video appears to show Darouze using his cell phone while driving and wearing headphones. His Zoom feed cuts out after about two minutes.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Darouze's office for comment, but he has not responded. He did post an apology on his Facebook page.

“This morning, I inadvertently texted while I was driving,” he wrote. “I apologize for this and commit to my family and residents that this won’t happen again.”

He later deleted that apology and issued a second apology on his Facebook page.

“This morning I was texting and driving. This was stupid thing to do and I should not have done this. I commit to my family and residents that this won't happen again,” he said.

Criticism built up online Tuesday afternoon after Twitter user Bikeview.ca posted video of Darouze’s Zoom video feed online. They also tweeted saying they had filed a police report about the video.

Ottawa police say they are aware of the video, and said the matter would be investigated should a public complaint be received.

The Twitter user who posted the initial video confirms to CTV News that he has filed a complaint.

No one else in the meeting immediately commented—or appeared to notice—that Darouze was driving while on the video call.

Darouze’s video pops back up around 12:30 p.m., where he can be seen back in the office he in at the beginning of the meeting.

He remained on committee meeting call until the end of the meeting.

Speaking to reporters following the audit committee, chair Coun. Jean Cloutier said he did not see Darouze's screen at the time, but said that Darouze's action were inappropriate.

"Texting and driving is not appropriate anywhere, at any time, on any street anywhere in the world," he said.

A statement from Mayor Jim Watson’s office said: “Councillor Darouze has released a post on his Facebook page regarding the incident. Mayor Watson trusts he will not do this again.”