Ottawa’s police budget will be in the spotlight again today as council meets to vote on the 2022 draft budget.

The draft budget proposes a three per cent property tax hike, which would add an extra $119 to the average homeowner’s property tax bill.

On Tuesday, the city’s finance and economic development committee endorsed the draft budget ahead of the final vote on Wednesday.

The police budget has been the most scrutinized spending proposal. Chief Peter Sloly initially requested an additional $14 million in spending next year, a 2.86 per cent increase.

The Ottawa Police Services Board approved a two per cent increase, amounting to $11.45 million, amid calls from activists, community groups and some councillors for no increase at all.

Those groups say the proposed reduced budget increase isn’t enough for their communities.

“You can’t be neutral in a situation when it comes to policing because it literally impacts communities as far as our lives,” said Vanessa Dorimain, co-chair of the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition, said in a news release on Tuesday.

She called for the money to be put toward crime prevention initiatives, including housing and social programs.

The 2022 draft budget also includes an increase in water and sewer rates and garbage fees, along with new funding for road resurfacing and affordable housing.

There is a proposed 2.5 per cent fare hike for OC Transpo, but that won’t kick in until the Confederation Line has 15 trains running for at least a month. There are 11 trains currently running on the LRT line.

Also on Tuesday, the finance committee was given noticed that Mayor Jim Watson is calling a special meeting for Dec. 17 to hear updates on O-Train construction.