Ottawa council to decide new curbside garbage collection strategy
Ottawa city council will be discussing garbage options today, as the mayor and some councillors look to trash a proposed 'bag tag' program intended to increase waste diversion rates and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Council will vote on proposed changes to the curbside collection policy for Ottawa homeowners, which could include a new limit on the amount of garbage you can place at the curb or require you to place tags on all garbage containers and items placed at the curb, with a $3 charge for additional items.
The environment and climate change committee failed to reach consensus on a new curbside waste diversion strategy during last week's meeting, meaning there is no recommendation for council.
The original staff proposal recommended Ottawa implement a "partial-pay-as-you-throw" system for garbage collection, requiring all garbage items placed at the curb have a tag. Residents would receive 55 tags for the full year, with additional tags costing $3 each.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors said the proposal prompted a flood of emails and phone calls from residents opposed to the idea of tagging garbage items.
Sutcliffe announced on Monday a new motion will be tabled during today's council meeting to limit households to three garbage bins every two weeks, and eliminate any bag tag requirements.
"This new proposal is a much less complicated solution that will still divert waste from landfill and save money for taxpayers," Sutcliffe said.
"It represents a vital step towards extending our landfill and will allow staff the opportunity to study options for long-term solutions."
Coun. Sean Devine says he is aiming to reintroduce a motion in support of the staff proposal for the 'bag tag' system.
Staff said a "partial-pay-as-you-throw" program would reduce garbage tonnage by up to 19 per cent per capita in year one, and increase waste diversion rates by up to six per cent.
Seventy-four per cent of households in Ottawa put out two garbage items every two weeks, according to city staff. Another 11 per cent of households put out three items.
More than 130 municipalities in Ontario have a pay-as-you-throw program for garbage collection, including Kingston and Carleton Place.
The debate on 'bag tags' or garbage limits comes as the city of Ottawa looks for ways to increase waste diversion rates and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill, which is scheduled to fill up by 2036-2038.
Staff say approximately 58 per cent of what residents are placing at the curb could be diverted from the landfill through the city's recycling or green bin programs.
Council will also be discussing medium and longer-term actions to deal with Ottawa's garbage through the Solid Waste Master Plan update during this term of council.
The cost of a new landfill ranges between $300 million and $450 million, and could take up to 15 years to be fully operational. Council has also directed staff to bring forward a report looking at technologies to deal with Ottawa's garbage, including waste-to-energy incineration.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.
All wildfires in Nova Scotia under control more than 2 weeks after they started
All of Nova Scotia's wildfires are now under control, more than two weeks after an unprecedented string of fires broke out in the southwestern corner of the province and in the Halifax area.
Canada wildfires: Firefighters from Portugal and Spain en route to Quebec
More firefighters from abroad are expected to arrive today to help battle Canada’s worst wildfire season of the 21st century. Quebec’s public safety minister says more reinforcements are to come from Portugal and Spain.
Fact check: Trump makes numerous false claims in speech after court appearance
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made numerous false and misleading claims in a speech he delivered Tuesday night following his afternoon arraignment in Miami. Here is a fact check of some of the things he said in the Tuesday night address from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Risk of dying of breast cancer within 5 years has dropped from 15 per cent in the 1990s to five per cent: study
The risk of dying from breast cancer has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, according to a new study, which found that most women diagnosed with early breast cancer now go on to survive the disease long-term.
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
5 things to know for Wednesday, June 13, 2023
Wildfires take a deadly toll on wildlife, former U.S. President Donald Trump pleads not guilty then comes out swinging, and the makers of the Instant Pot file for bankruptcy.
Should you discuss your salary with coworkers?
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
Atlantic
-
All wildfires in Nova Scotia under control more than 2 weeks after they started
All of Nova Scotia's wildfires are now under control, more than two weeks after an unprecedented string of fires broke out in the southwestern corner of the province and in the Halifax area.
-
Police say 2017 disappearance of Cape Breton woman being treated as a homicide
Police in Cape Breton say they are now treating the 2017 disappearance of Debbie Ann Hutchinson as a homicide, and they’re still looking for information from the public to help the investigation.
-
Tractor-trailer driver receives tickets after rural bridge collapses in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works says it has issued summary offence tickets after a rural bridge collapsed when a tractor-trailer drove over it on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
York Catholic District Board students 'deserve to be safe' after alleged violence erupts at LGBTQ2S+ walkout
Students attending York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) schools are calling on the board to help make LGBTQ2S+ students and staff feel safer at school, after peaceful demonstrations were met with violence last week.
-
Officer injured after Canada Post truck crashes into York Regional Police vehicle
A York Regional Police officer suffered serious injuries after his vehicle was rear-ended by a Canada Post vehicle early Wednesday morning.
-
'I'm terrified': Ontario woman loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
Montreal
-
Que. mother says her daughter is being bullied at school because she's Black
A mother from Saint-Hyacinthe alleges her 13-year-old daughter is being bullied in school because she is Black, and that the school and its service centre have not done enough to stop it.
-
Montreal hospital bridges cancer and birth centres to unite family through father's treatment
Newborn babies are not often seen an adult oncology ward. However, it's been a regular occurrence for the last three weeks at the MUHC, where a baby is living at the hospital with her parents while her father fights a rare and aggressive cancer. The young child’s name is Nika, and she's been lovingly nicknamed “the D-10 baby” after the adult oncology floor where she has lived all 22 days of her life.
-
Quebec father sexually assaulted by wife qualifies for victim compensation: tribunal
A tribunal has found that a Quebec man who became a father after he was sexually assaulted by his wife qualifies for payments from the provincial fund for victims of crime. The province's administrative tribunal was asked to rule whether the man should receive the compensation given to someone who supports a child born of sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm terrified': Ontario woman loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
Sudbury police investigating serious assault in Garson
Falconbridge Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson has reopened following a serious assault early Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Highway 17 crash
A 74-year-old driver from Sudbury died Tuesday in a collision on Highway 17 in Markstay-Warren.
London
-
Fire captain assaulted during response call in north London, Ont.
A London Fire Department captain was assaulted by an unruly tenant during an overnight call Tuesday. Crews responded to alarms ringing at 1182 Adelaide St. N. just before 2 a.m., and 10 minutes later, the captain was heard on radio requesting help from the London Police Service.
-
Desperation and danger rising in homeless encampments as councillor questions new strategy
An evolving strategy could see the city and frontline agencies support people continuing to live in homeless encampments along the Thames River.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Watches and warnings lifted for the region, fog advisory now in effect
Just a fog advisory remains in effect Wednesday morning after an afternoon and evening of advisories for funnel clouds and thunderstorms.
Winnipeg
-
'They have the right to be safe': Taxi drivers left shaken after woman smashed windshield
A widely shared video showing a woman jumping on top of a taxi cab and smashing through its front windshield has raised concerns for taxi drivers in Winnipeg who say violent incidents are becoming all too common for drivers in the city.
-
Dog believed to be cut from leash, stolen out of yard reunited with owners over a year later
A beloved Pomeranian is back in the arms of her parents over a year after it’s believed she was cut from her leash and stolen out of their Winnipeg yard.
-
Meeting over controversial rural silica sand project cut short after mayor calls police
A special meeting of council in rural Manitoba over a controversial silica sand project came to an abrupt end after the mayor cut the meeting short and had the police called.
Kitchener
-
Players from Kitchener, Ont. claim major league sports victories in NHL, NBA
In the last two days, there have been two champions from Kitchener, Ont. to claim a franchise title in separate professional major league sports.
-
Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside
A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Nicolas Hague scores in Stanley Cup victory
An early goal by a Kitchener’s Nicolas Hague helped the Las Vegas Golden Knights secure a Stanley Cup Victory on Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to consider reversal of parking permit changes
Following a flood of concerns and a petition against it, the majority of Calgary councillors have signed on to a motion to temporarily reverse a decision to introduce residential parking fees later this summer.
-
Canmore to debate employee housing in industrial areas as busy summer tourism season looms
As the Town of Canmore deals with a severe housing crisis, debate is underway about whether businesses should be allowed to build employee housing in light industrial areas.
-
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman's life transformed after news story about panhandling
A Saskatoon woman who spoke to CTV News last year about the realities of panhandling says the attention brought by the story has changed her life for the better.
-
Saskatoon church mired in legal trouble loses its pastor
A Saskatoon church at the centre of a class action lawsuit is looking for a new leader after its pastor stepped down, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon police officer faces assault charge
A Saskatoon police constable is facing an assault charge in connection with an alleged on-duty incident.
Edmonton
-
Multiple properties damaged in northeast Edmonton fire
Several homes were damaged by a fire in Edmonton's Montrose neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.
-
Putin mixes threats of new offensive in Ukraine with offers of peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday alternated threats of a new Russian offensive to grab more Ukrainian land with statements about the Kremlin's readiness for peace talks.
-
Risk of dying of breast cancer within 5 years has dropped from 15 per cent in the 1990s to five per cent: study
The risk of dying from breast cancer has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, according to a new study, which found that most women diagnosed with early breast cancer now go on to survive the disease long-term.
Vancouver
-
Billionaire Jim Pattison's West Vancouver house for sale for $1 — land not included
In the 1950s, a young car dealer named Jimmy Pattison traded a property he owned near Horsehoe Bay for a small yellow seaside home just a stone's throw from Ambleside Beach. Now, he has traded it to West Vancouver to make way for the public seawall.
-
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from misdirected transphobia.
-
Attempted murder charges approved in Coquitlam arson that destroyed 2 homes
The man suspected of starting a fire that destroyed two homes in Coquitlam back in February has been charged, according to local Mounties.
Regina
-
Joseph Thauberger takes stand in murder trial, testifies brother's death was an accident
Joseph Thauberger, who stands trial for the death of his brother, took the stand in person at the Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday.
-
Sinkhole appears near Wascana Lake following abundance of rain in Regina
An abundance of rain in Regina has caused a massive sinkhole to form in a backyard near the Albert Street bridge.
-
Regina General Hospital gift shop changes hands after 4 decades under volunteer leadership
The Regina General Hospital (RGH) Auxiliary, a volunteer-led organization, is handing over the keys for the RGH gift shop after running the store for 42 years.