OTTAWA -- The public will not be allowed to watch Wednesday’s Council meeting in person.

The City of Ottawa says as a result of public gatherings being limited to fewer than 50 participants, physical attendance at the meeting will be limited to members of Council and essential staff.

Wednesday’s meeting will include a verbal update on COVID-19 in Ottawa from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches.

A motion will also be presented to extend the deadline for interim property taxes to April 15. Mayor Jim Watson says staff will also propose establishing a Property Tax Hardship Deferral Program to allow small businesses and home owners the opportunity to apply to defer their tax payment until October 31.

Council is scheduled to discuss how to fill the vacant seat in Cumberland Ward following the resignation of Stephen Blais, who won the provincial byelection in Orleans. Staff had recommended holding a byelection.

Members of the public, media, and other staff will not be allowed into Council chambers for the meeting.

The meeting will be available on Ottawa City Council’s YouTube page.