OTTAWA -- The public will not be allowed to watch Wednesday’s Council meeting in person.

The City of Ottawa says as a result of public gatherings being limited to fewer than 50 participants, physical attendance at the meeting will be limited to members of Council and essential staff.

Due to changes by the Ontario government, councillors will not be required to be in the council chamber to maintain quorum, and will be able to, for the first time, participate and vote remotely. Councillors who do choose to sit in the chamber have been asked to keep at least one empty seat between themselves and other members.

"We don't want every member of council in the same room," Watson told CTV Morning Live's Leslie Roberts on Wednesday morning. "That defies what we've been telling people and what Dr. Etches has been telling people: stay away from one another. If there is a gathering, it should be under 50, so we're actually going to have people stopping the 51st person from coming into the council chambers because we don't want to take the risk."

Wednesday’s meeting will include a verbal update on COVID-19 in Ottawa from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches.

A motion will be presented to extend the deadline for interim property taxes to April 15. Mayor Jim Watson says staff will also propose establishing a Property Tax Hardship Deferral Program to allow small businesses and home owners the opportunity to apply to defer their tax payment until October 31.

Council is scheduled to discuss how to fill the vacant seat in Cumberland Ward following the resignation of Stephen Blais, who won the provincial byelection in Orleans. Staff had recommended holding a byelection.

Watson says the meeting will also discuss measures for the 2020 spring flooding season.

"People have been all consumed, rightfully so, about the coronavirus but the flood season is coming up and we had, as you know, in two of the last three years, some devastating floods in Britannia, West Carleton and Cumberland," the mayor said. "We don't want to take anything for granted. We want to be much more proactive. That's one of the things that I think is important for us to be vigilant on."

Members of the public, media, and other staff will not be allowed into Council chambers for the meeting.

The meeting will be available on Ottawa City Council's YouTube page.