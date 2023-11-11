Ottawa Coun. Luloff named Conservative candidate for riding of Orleans

Ottawa city councillor Matt Luloff will run as the Conservative Party candidate in the riding of Orléans in the next federal election.

"Another common sense Conservative candidate has joined the team and we couldn't be happier," the Conservative Party said in a statement Friday night.

Luloff represents the Ottawa ward of Orléans East-Cumberland. Luloff was re-elected for a second term in the 2022 election with 74 per cent of the vote. He currently serves as chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board.

Luloff was born and raised in Ottawa's east end, and served with the Governor General's Foot Guards and the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.

"As a longtime advocate for economic prosperity and development in my community, I understand that unleashing the power of our workforce by cutting red tape and excessive regulation, axing the Liberal carbon tax, and reining in wasteful spending is what we need to do in order to bring home powerful paycheques and lower prices for the hardworking people of Orléans," Luloff said in a statement from the Conservative Party.

Liberal Marie-France Lalonde is the current Member of Parliament for the riding of Orléans.