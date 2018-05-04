

Ottawa and Gatineau are under a special weather statement ahead of the arrival of heavy winds that could gust up to 90 kilometres an hour.

Environment Canada says that a low pressure system will arrive in the region sometime this afternoon, bringing sustained southwest winds of 70 to 80 km/h with it.

The weather agency says that a few wind gusts approaching 90 km/h are also possible.

The special weather statement covers a wide swath of Eastern and Southern Ontario.

“The wind gusts are strong enough to cause minor tree and building damage. A few local power outages are possible,” the special weather statement says.

Environment Canada says that winds will “diminish quickly” later tonight as a high pressure ridge moves in.