Ottawa could see wet flurries today and Wednesday

The 'F' word appears in Ottawa's forecast for the first time this fall, with a chance of wet flurries today and Wednesday.

However, temperatures will warm up later this week to 19 C on Friday and 17 C on Saturday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day today, with a 30 per cent chance of wet flurries this morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 8 C.

Cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and a 30 per cent chance of flurries near 12 a.m. Low 2 C.

Cloudy on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of wet flurries in the morning. High 9 C.

Above-seasonal temperatures return to Ottawa on Thursday.

It will be mainly sunny on Thursday. High 14 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a sunshine and a high of 17 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 12 C and a low of 3 C.