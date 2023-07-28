Ottawa could see severe thunderstorms, heavy rain today

It will be a rainy afternoon in Ottawa, but the rain should end in time for the Ottawa Redblacks game tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city of Ottawa, warning conditions are "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" this afternoon and evening.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Large hail can damage property and cause injury," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicle."

Environment Canada says Ottawa and areas could see 30 to 50 mm of rain, golf ball size hall and wind gusts up to 90 km/h."

The forecast calls for showers or a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.

Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 24 C. Sunny on Monday with a high of 22 C.