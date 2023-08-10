Ottawa could see severe thunderstorms, 30-40 mm of rain today

Heavy rain soaked the national capital region on Thursday, as a severe weather system moved across the region.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 11:30 a.m. as a line of storms moved through the region.

"At 11:45 AM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said in a statement, adding the storm will impact Ottawa, Gatineau, Carp, Kanata, Nepean and Gloucester.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury."

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain, Toonie size hail and wind gusts near 90 km/h.

As 11:55 a.m., heavy rain was falling on Ottawa's ByWard Market and downtown area. Some residents reported hail falling in the downtown core.

A second storm is located near Perth, with 80 km/h winds and nickel size hail.

The forecast calls for showers to begin late this morning, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain today, according to Environment Canada.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Smiths Falls, Perth and Westport areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Kingston, Napanee, Sandbanks Park, Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Westport, Cornwall-Lancaster, Maxville, Alexandria, Morrisburg, Long Sault, Winchester, Smiths Falls, Lanark, Petawawa, Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie.

Here is a look at the Ottawa forecast

Showers beginning late this morning. High 24 C, with the temperature falling to 18 C this afternoon.

The showers will end early this evening and it will then be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. The overnight low will be 14 C.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 C, with a humidex of 28.

It will be a rainy start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for showers and a high of 20 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.