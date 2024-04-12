OTTAWA
    • Ottawa could see another 10-15 mm of rain today

    If April shows really do bring May flowers, the tulips will be in full bloom in Ottawa next month.

    Environment Canada is calling for a second straight day of heavy rain, with 10 to 15 mm of rain expected today.

    Ottawa received 19.1 mm of rain on Thursday as a system moved through the region.

    The forecast calls for periods of rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 16 C today, with the temperature falling to 12 C this afternoon.

    Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for mainly cloudy and a high of 11 C.

    Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 1 C.

