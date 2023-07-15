Ottawa could see 20-30 mm of rain tonight and Sunday morning

People heading to RBC Ottawa Bluesfest or out for dinner or to an event tonight may want to bring the rain gear, as heavy rain is expected to hit Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast is calling for 20 to 30 mm of rain this evening and overnight.

The rain is expected to begin in Ottawa after 9 p.m., as Pitbull takes the stage at LeBreton Flats.

RELATED: What's happening in Ottawa this weekend

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning this evening, with a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 18 C.

Showers ending Sunday morning and then cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35 degrees.

Clouds stick around Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C.

A few sunny breaks are in the outlook for Tuesday.