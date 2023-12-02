Ottawa could see 15 to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and Monday

It is going to be a snowy start to the first full week of December in Ottawa, with 15 to 20 cm of snow expected over the next two days.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, saying Ottawa could see 2 to 4 cm of snow per hour Sunday night.

"Snow is forecast to begin Sunday afternoon," the weather agency said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"The snow is expected to become heavy Sunday evening and then continue through Sunday night before tapering to a few flurries Monday morning."

Environment Canada says there will be reduced visibility at times due to the heavy snow, and "travel is expected to be significantly impacted" on Sunday and Monday.

The forecast calls for snow to begin Sunday afternoon, with 2 to 4 cm of snow expected. Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night, with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected Sunday evening and overnight.

Snow will continue on Monday.

Ottawa received 4 cm of snow on Saturday, the first snowfall of December. Environment Canada recorded 8.8 cm of snow in Ottawa in November.

Snowfall warning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Cornwall, Maxville, Alexandria, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Perth and eastern Lanark County, Arnprior, Renfrew, Barry's Bay, Pembroke, Petawawa and Cobden.

All areas could see 15 to 20 cm of snow Sunday and Monday.

A special weather statement is in effect for Brockville, Prescott, Morrisburg, Winchester, Sharbot Lake, western Lanark County, Gananoque, Kemptville, Westport and Charleston Lake.

Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm of snow is possible on Sunday and Monday.