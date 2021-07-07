OTTAWA -- It's going to be a cool, rainy day in the capital region.

Environment Canada is calling for showers starting Wednesday morning, The weather agency says 15 to 25 millimetres of rain could fall.

The high will reach just 16 C, about 10 degrees below seasonal norms. The low Wednesday night will drop to 11 C.

On Thursday, there's a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. The rain could become heavy at times, with the chance of a few thunderstorms.

Expect 10 to 15 millimetres of rain on Thursday, with a high of 15 C.

After that, things will warm up and the rain should mostly clear. Friday will see a high of 24 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Saturday and Sunday will both have a mix of sun and cloud and highs in the upper 20s.