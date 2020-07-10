OTTAWA -- After a prolonged heat wave with temperatures in the mid-30s, relief could be on the way this weekend in the form of heavy rain.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday afternoon calling for significant rainfall on Saturday.

The weather agency says 75 to 100 millimetres could fall by Sunday morning.

The rain is the remnants of Tropical Storm Fay, which is heading toward the U.S. east coast Friday and is also due to hit parts of Quebec and the Maritimes.

The special weather statement also applies to the Prescott-Russell and Cornwall areas.