

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An Ottawa Policer officer showed off his basketball skills.

Const. Graham was challenged to a quick game of basketball at Sandalwood Park over the weekend.

Const. Graham was able to steal the ball from one player, and then showed off his dribbling skills as he was challenged a second time.

The spur of the moment game occurred during the B Smart Kids event, where more than four-thousand books were handed out.