Ottawa cop facing slew of charges in alleged domestic incident
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 5:42AM EDT
The Ottawa Police Service has charged one of its own with a long list of offenses relating to an alleged domestic incident.
Police announced the charges Monday.
The officer, who is suspended from duty, will not be named, police say, in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. Police say the alleged offenses took place off-duty between 2015 and 2018.
An investigation into the matter is ongoing, but police say they will not be commenting further.
The officer in question is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of sexual assault
- One count of aggravated assault
- Two counts of forcible confinement
- One count of assault causing bodily harm
- Two counts of assault
- One count of mischief or damage to property under $5000
- One count of breach of trust
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Two counts of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm
- One count of distributing an intimate image without consent
The officer has been released on a promise to appear in court.