

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police Service has charged one of its own with a long list of offenses relating to an alleged domestic incident.

Police announced the charges Monday.

The officer, who is suspended from duty, will not be named, police say, in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. Police say the alleged offenses took place off-duty between 2015 and 2018.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, but police say they will not be commenting further.

The officer in question is facing the following charges:

Two counts of sexual assault

One count of aggravated assault

Two counts of forcible confinement

One count of assault causing bodily harm

Two counts of assault

One count of mischief or damage to property under $5000

One count of breach of trust

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm

One count of distributing an intimate image without consent

The officer has been released on a promise to appear in court.