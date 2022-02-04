An Ottawa police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing following a collision in Ottawa's east end last fall.

The Special Investigations Unit says on Oct. 9, an officer, responding to an emergency call at a Montreal Road gas station, struck the passenger side of a vehicle at the intersection of the Aviation Parkway and Prive Le Cite.

In its report, the SIU says the officer noticed the vehicle mere seconds before he entered the intersection, and was unable to avoid the collision.

The collision caused the Mazda 3 to roll.

An 18-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle suffered a broken pelvis and collarbone. The driver was also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement, the SIU says it has no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in relation to the crash.

"The director, (Joseph) Martino, concluded that the subject officer had the right of way and that his flashing lights were on as he approached the intersection," said the SIU in a release.

"Therefore, there are no grounds to pursue criminal charges in the matter and the case is closed."