OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man has been charged after he allegedly took payments for contract work that was never done.

Ottawa police say the 42-year-old man identified himself as an independent contractor and accepted down payments for the work in July and August. However, he had no intention of completing the work, police say.

The man advertised his work under several business names, Cory HT&T, Epic Wood Finishing, Cedar Renovations and Platinum Cabinets. Police launched an investigation after receiving complaints from the public.

Cory Cahill, 42, of Ottawa is charged with fraud exceeding $5,000 and uttering threats.

Investigators believe there are other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Biondi with the East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5349.