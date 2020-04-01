OTTAWA -- During a time that’s so tough for so many, an Ottawa construction company is doing what it can to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

D-Squared Construction, based in Greely, is donating $25,000 to people or businesses in need amid COVID-19.

“All we had asked is you share your story with us through our Instagram page and let us know the difficult times and situations you’ve been faced with and how and where we can help because we’re happy to and we want to,” says Jessica DeGrasse.

The company has been delivering cheques this week, ranging from $500 to $2,500 depending on where the funds are needed most.

DeGrasse says she understands it may be hard for people to reach out on behalf of themselves.

“We’re halfway to our goal, to $25,000, so we’re still encouraging people every day on all of our socials to reach out to us. If you know someone in need, reach out on their behalf, if you’re in need yourself, reach out because we can help,” DeGrasse says.

Jessy Brethour is the co-owner of Meatheads Grill in Orléans, which has seen a drop in business. He received $1,000 that will be used to feed frontline workers.

“You can see the smiles behind the masks, they’re pretty pumped, they’re always very exited to get the food, they’re always super appreciative,” said Brethour. “That’s why we’re doing this, like I said spread positivity, make people happy and do our part.”

DeGrasse says the experience of helping others in the community has been rewarding.

“I’ve done a couple of deliveries myself and just seeing the smiles on people’s faces it’s very heartwarming,” said DeGrasse.