OTTAWA -- Closed doors doesn’t mean closed for business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several local companies are working to keep employees on the payroll by switching their business model however they can.

At Kichesippi Beer, owner Paul Meek and his staff are on the road, offering free delivery. It’s an effort he says to make sure that his workers can keep their pay.

With more restaurants and shops forced to close their doors, Meek needs to do what he can to keep his business afloat, after deliveries to restaurants dropped from more than 200 to two.

“It was an absolutely huge, huge hit,” says Meek. “That’s why we quickly had to shift things over. The brewers, the office people, everyone’s on-deck to deliver the beer to get it out to turn our existing inventory into cash to pay some bills.”

While Kichesippi has been able to shift their business model, other companies are struggling to keep their customers.

“It’s affecting everybody negatively,” says Mazen Issa, partner and chef at Vittle, a meal delivery and catering service that relies on subscription based orders.

With more businesses and shops shutting their doors, it’s causing a drop in orders for Vittle.

"It’s taken a toll on all the businesses. all the people who can’t afford to pay their rent right now,” said Issa.

The catering company has been affected by the slowdown in business, laying off some of its employees. They are doing what they can to help by providing free meals to the staff that are affected.

