It's a slow commute into the downtown core today, as Ottawa police set up a "secured area" in a bid to limit traffic flow to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal. Police are asking all motorists entering the area if they live, work or have a reason to enter the "secured area" not related to the protests.

Off-ramps along the Queensway through the core area have also been closed to vehicle traffic. Long-line ups were also reported on interprovincial bridges heading into Ottawa.

Motorists complained of extended commutes into the downtown core due to the police checkpoints and highway off-ramp closures.

On Twitter, @CatzBitz said it took them 90 minutes to travel less than six kilometres from Gatineau into downtown Ottawa.

On Parkdale Avenue, one person said pedestrian traffic was "moving faster" than vehicular traffic.

In addition to police checkpoints and road closures, the O-Train is not running between Hurdman and Pimisi stations due to the ongoing police operation downtown.

HIGHWAY OFF-RAMP CLOSURES

Ontario Provincial Police say multiple exits are closed along Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa.

The eastbound exits on the Queensway are closed at Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas.

The westbound exits on Hwy. 417 are closed at Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas and Vanier Parkway.