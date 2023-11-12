Ottawa committee approves plan to tear down 98-year-old heritage home

A 98-year-old heritage home in Rockcliffe is one-step closer to being torn down and replaced with a new semi-detached house.

Ottawa's Built Heritage Committee approved the plan last week to demolish the building at 1 Maple Lane/1112 Lisgar Road, located in the Rockcliffe Park Heritage Conservation District. Council will make the final decision on Nov. 22.

The two-and-a-half storey semi-detached home with a basement was built in 1925, designed as an English country cottage.

A report for the Built Heritage Committee said the property owner requested permission to demolish the home due to its condition.

"The current state of the property is poor as a result from years of neglect and deferred maintenance," staff said in the report, adding reports from two engineering firms engaged by the property owner concluded there were "no salvageable elements due to mould accumulation."

A peer review requested by John G. Cooke and Associates Ltd., "found that large portions of the exterior walls and roof could not be saved due to extensive water damage, and that the timber structure is believed to have mould present. Furthermore, there are significant issues with the building foundation, which would require full replacement."

The committee also approved the plans to build a new semi-detached brick house on the property.

The Rockcliffe Park Resident's Association expressed opposition to the plan, saying "this is an egregious example of demolition by neglect." The association warned this case could be seen as setting a precedent by allowing others to follow a "course of calculated neglect."

The home at 1 Maple Lane/1112 Lisgar Road is on the city of Ottawa's Heritage Watch List.