OTTAWA -- Sci-fi and pop culture fans will have to wait until 2021 for autographs, photos, cosplay, and swag, as Ottawa Comiccon announces it is cancelling its 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ninth annual Ottawa Comiccon was scheduled for Sept. 11-13 at the EY Centre but, in a press release sent Tuesday, organizers said this year's event would not be going ahead.

"The health and safety of our attendees, guests, volunteers, partners, exhibitors and employees remain our top priorities," said co-founder Alex La Prova in the release. "We will come back even stronger and continue to participate in Ottawa’s cultural, economic and touristic influence."

Comiccon says the 2021 event is scheduled for Sept. 10-12 at the EY Centre.

Tickets for the 2020 event will be valid in 2021, organizers say. Refunds are also available. Exhibitors will receive full credit for their 2020 booth fees guaranteeing them a spot next year.