Ottawa city services unaffected by holiday for Queen's funeral

The city of Ottawa says city services will be open and operating as normal Monday, as Canada marks the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sept. 19 would be a federal holiday and a national day of mourning for the late monarch. The designation, however, only applies to federal government employees, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified.

The city of Ottawa says client service centres, recreation and arts programming and services, waste and recycling collection, the City of Ottawa Archives, Business Licensing Office, Building Code services and Employment and Social Services and Rent Supplement Offices will operate on a regular schedule.

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will remain open at their normal hours.

OC Transpo will operate on its normal weekday schedule with one exception: all service will stop for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. to observe a moment of silence if it is safe to do so. OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road and all trains will be held at station platforms. Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old.

The city says employees will pause for moment of silence if operationally feasible.

The book of condolences at Jean Pigott Place at Ottawa City Hall will remain available to sign until sunset on Monday.