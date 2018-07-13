

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





There will be no access to Ottawa City Hall this weekend.

The city says City Hall on Laurier Ave. will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Friday until Monday at 6 a.m. The closure is for electrical maintenance inside the building.

The public will not have access to the building and will not be allowed in our out of the parking garage.

Residents can still park at nearby city parking lots, located in the ByWard Market and the Glebe.