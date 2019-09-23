

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans says she is battling ovarian cancer.

Deans released a statement this afternoon calling the diagnosis “devastating”.

The Gloucester-Southgate ward councillor has been elected eight times since 1994, is the Chair of the Police Services Board, and has long been rumoured to be interested in running for Mayor.

Deans says she begins cancer treatment on Tuesday. “I will need to focus all of my energy on beating this insidious disease”, she says in a statement.

Deans says the Vice Chairs of the Police Services Board and Crime Prevention Ottawa will take over during her absence.

Dean says she is preparing for a lengthy absence during her treatment.

“I have served this city for 25 years with passion and dedication and I look forward to returning to the job that I love, healthy and cancer free, sometime next year.”

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that I have received the devastating diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Your thoughts and prayers mean the world to me as I journey towards recovery. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/c6X7pkFbFY — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) September 23, 2019

Ottawa-area politicians are sending their best wishes to Deans.

Diane, you have always been a fighter.... for the people, for the community and this is just another fight you're going to win. My family's thoughts and prayers are with you and yours and you got this! #OvarianCancer �� — Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) September 23, 2019