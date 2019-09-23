Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans announces 'devastating' cancer diagnosis
Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans at city hall on Aug. 26, 2019.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 1:16PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 5:45PM EDT
Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans says she is battling ovarian cancer.
Deans released a statement this afternoon calling the diagnosis “devastating”.
The Gloucester-Southgate ward councillor has been elected eight times since 1994, is the Chair of the Police Services Board, and has long been rumoured to be interested in running for Mayor.
Deans says she begins cancer treatment on Tuesday. “I will need to focus all of my energy on beating this insidious disease”, she says in a statement.
Deans says the Vice Chairs of the Police Services Board and Crime Prevention Ottawa will take over during her absence.
Dean says she is preparing for a lengthy absence during her treatment.
“I have served this city for 25 years with passion and dedication and I look forward to returning to the job that I love, healthy and cancer free, sometime next year.”
Ottawa-area politicians are sending their best wishes to Deans.
Diane, you have always been a fighter.... for the people, for the community and this is just another fight you're going to win. My family's thoughts and prayers are with you and yours and you got this! #OvarianCancer ��— Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) September 23, 2019
Sending all the love �� ��to my longtime and dear friend @dianedeans! A strong woman and role model I know she will face ovarian cancer with strength, grace and determination.— Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) September 23, 2019