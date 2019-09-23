Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans says she is battling ovarian cancer.

Deans released a statement this afternoon calling the diagnosis “devastating”.

The Gloucester-Southgate ward councillor has been elected eight times since 1994, is the Chair of the Police Services Board, and has long been rumoured to be interested in running for Mayor.

Deans says she begins cancer treatment on Tuesday. “I will need to focus all of my energy on beating this insidious disease”, she says in a statement.

Deans says the Vice Chairs of the Police Services Board and Crime Prevention Ottawa will take over during her absence.

Dean says she is preparing for a lengthy absence during her treatment.

“I have served this city for 25 years with passion and dedication and I look forward to returning to the job that I love, healthy and cancer free, sometime next year.”

Ottawa-area politicians are sending their best wishes to Deans.