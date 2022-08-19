Ottawa city council will have at least 12 new faces this fall

There will be at least 11 new councillors and a new mayor at Ottawa City Hall this fall as the deadline has passed to register to run in the municipal election.

The deadline was 2 p.m. to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee in the city of Ottawa in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

There are 14 candidates registered to run for mayor and 106 candidates registered to run in one of the 24 ridings across the city of Ottawa. All 24 ridings will be contested in the election, with candidates registered in all ridings.

On Friday, Coun. Rick Chiarelli did not register to seek re-election.

The following wards did not have an incumbent seeking re-election

Barrhaven West – Jan Harder not seeking re-election

West Carleton – March – Eli El-Chantiry not seeking re-election

College – Coun. Rick Chairelli is not seeking re-election

Knoxdale-Merivale – Keith Egli not seeking re-election

Gloucester-Southgate – Diane Deans not seeking re-election

Rideau-Vanier – Mathieu Fleury not seeking re-election

Somerset – Catherine McKenney running for mayor

Alta Vista – Jean Cloutier not seeking re-election

Rideau-Jock – Scott Moffatt not seeking re-election

Riverside South – Findlay Creek – Previously known as Gloucester-South Nepean, Carol Anne Meehan not seeking re-election

There is a new ward in the municipal election – Barrhaven East.

Ottawa will also have a new mayor this fall, after Mayor Jim Watson announced he would not be seeking re-election after three terms as mayor.

KEY DATES

Here is a look at the key dates in the municipal election.