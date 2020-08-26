OTTAWA -- Ottawa City Council meets Wednesday for the first time in six weeks and masks are on the agenda.

In his opening remarks, Mayor Jim Watson said the state of emergency in Ottawa, in place since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain in place until the end of September.

The original by-law making mask use mandatory in indoor public spaces, which was first passed July 15, is set to expire, so council will be voting on whether to extend it to Oct. 31.

The vote will also include expansion of the by-law to condo and apartment building common areas, including lobbies, elevators, laundry rooms and gyms.

Staff say the bylaw will require building operators to post signage at every entrance to the premises advising of the mask requirement. Building operators must also ensure the availability of alcohol-based hand rub at all entrances.

If approved, the new regulations will be in effect immediately.

Also on the agenda is expanding the mask by-law to give the manager of emergency and protective services powers to identify "high risk areas or zones in the city where masks would be required on specific days of the week during specific hours of the day."

These would be outdoor areas where physical distancing is not possible.

"Over the course of the spring and summer months, there have been a number of instances of large gatherings in outdoor areas of the city where two-metre physical distancing was not practicable and masks were not being worn, thereby posing a significant risk for the transmission of the virus," the report prepared for city council states.

Any orders to impose mask requirements in such areas would only be issued if the medical officer of health confirmed mandatory face masks in a specific outdoor zone are needed. The area councillor and the Business Improvement Area would be notified.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ottawa, and City Manager Steve Kanellakos will outline the city's response to COVID-19 at council on Wednesday.

Other items on the agenda include a Rental Housing Property Management By-law that sets property "common minimum standards" for all rental housing in Ottawa, including social housing units and a notice of motion from Mayor Jim Watson and Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney to condemn the practice of so-called "conversion therapy" and encourage the federal government to revive a bill criminalizing its use on minors as soon as Parliament resumes.