After nearly five hours of debate, Ottawa city council has voted to allow retail cannabis stores to operate within its borders.

Councillors voted at a special council meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Coun. Carol Anne Meehan put forward a motion to opt out of allowing the stores, saying the province has not given cities enough control about where stores can open. That motion was defeated 22-2.

Under provincial rules, municipalities have until Jan. 22 to opt out of allowing the private shops. Mayor Jim Watson, however, had said it was not realistic for Ottawa to opt out, and has said he will lobby the province for more municipal control.

