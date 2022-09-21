Ottawa Citizen, Sun cutting Monday print edition starting Oct. 17

The Ottawa Citizen and the Ottawa Sun say they will no longer be offering a print edition of their newspapers on Mondays as of Oct. 17.

In a note on each paper's website, editorial senior vice president Gerry Nott said, “The decision reflects the rapidly changing news consumption habits of our readers, the needs of our advertisers and the escalating costs of printing and delivering a printed product.”

The Monday editions will remain available online. There will be no change in subscription rates.

The Ottawa Citizen traces its origins back to 1845. Earlier this year, the paper received the Key to the City of Ottawa for its coverage of the nation’s capital for more than 175 years.

The Ottawa Sun was a separate paper when it first began publishing in 1983. Postmedia later acquired the Ottawa Sun and merged the two newsrooms in 2016.

Several other Postmedia papers are stopping their Monday print editions, including the Montreal Gazette, the Edmonton Journal, the Calgary Sun and the Vancouver Sun.

Postmedia cancelled the Monday print edition of its flagship newspaper, The National Post, in 2017.