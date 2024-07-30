Ottawa Children's Aid workers reach agreement with employer, but union warns of more staffing cuts

Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a three-year tentative agreement with their employer, but the union is warning of more layoffs.

The 24-day strike had disrupted critical child welfare services after workers with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 454 and the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) walked off the job on July 8.

On Tuesday, the union said in a social media post that a tentative agreement had been reached.

"Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa workers, members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 454, reached a tentative agreement last night after braving 24 days on strike. Further details to follow once the ratification vote concludes this afternoon – solidarity," the union said on X.

The union's main priorities had centred around a chronic lack of funding and a strained workforce for essential child care services. CASO workers had been without a contract since the end of 2023.

On Wednesday, the union announced its members had voted to ratify the new contract, though details of the vote were not disclosed.

"The decision to go out was not one we made easily, but workers were faced with an impossible choice," said Michele Thorn, the president of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 454, which represents over 300 CASO workers.

"The conditions at the agency are untenable and compromise not just our mental health, but also the consistency and quality of support we're able to provide. We're watching as Children's Aid Societies all across Ontario are gutted – something has to change."

Thorn warned in a news release on Wednesday that despite the union's best efforts, Ottawa Children's Aid workers are still staring down layoffs, with as many as 38 full-time positions across the three-year term of the agreement affected. The union did not provide other information on the details of the agreement.

The union says other Children's Aid workers across the province are seeing layoffs. In the last six months, staffing cuts have impacted the London-Middlesex Children's Aid Society, the Kawartha-Haliburton Children's Aid Society, and Linck Child, Youth and Family Support Services.

"We are facing a critical funding crisis that affects the very heart of our services," said Chrisy Tremblay, a member of Local 454 and an executive board member of OPSEU.

"Staff cuts and program reductions mean we can't provide the meaningful support our children and families desperately need."

The union argues a redesign of Ontario's child-welfare system has left 40 out of 44 Children's Aid Societies in financial deficit. The Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa is a non-profit community organization funded by the Government of Ontario.

"The strike was the first time that we felt that our struggles were heard and seen by the public, and by this province," said Thorn.

"We're not going to stop standing up for children and families and fighting for better."

The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services said in previous statement to CTV News that it is "redesigning the child welfare system to focus on high-quality services that prioritize safety, are culturally appropriate and are responsive to the needs of children, youth and families."

It adds it has "increased funding by approximately $14 million for child protection services."