Ottawa celebrates the historic Aberdeen Pavilion
The city of Ottawa is celebrating the Aberdeen Pavilion today with a one-day return of the Central Canada Exhibition, 30 years after Council resolved to restore the historic building at Lansdowne.
The Aberdeen Heritage Festival will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony, followed by activities throughout the day.
The Aberdeen Pavilion was built in 1893 and served as the central exhibition hall for the Central Canada Exhibition until it closed in 1987, according to the city. Council passed a resolution on July 2, 1992 to invest in the building's restoration and reopen it for the public..
“The Aberdeen Pavilion is an integral part of our city’s history, and I am thrilled to be celebrating this important milestone in its continued legacy," Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement.
"Since putting forth the resolution to restore the Aberdeen Pavilion 30 years ago, I have seen the building and surrounding area transform into a vibrant community hub where residents and visitors alike can enjoy arts and culture, sports, food and entertainment."
Watson and former Coun. Peter Hume introduced the motion to restore the Aberdeen Pavilion.
The Aberdeen Heritage Festival will include buskers, the Ottawa Farmers Market, 613flea, a petting zoo, vintage vehicle displays, local food vendors, archival exhibits and live entertainment.
“The Aberdeen Heritage Festival is an exciting opportunity for our community to come together and honour an important part of Ottawa’s history," Coun. Shawn Menard said. "Thanks to City Council’s commitment to restoring the Aberdeen Pavilion, this significant building will continue to be a gathering place for residents and visitors to enjoy for many more years to come.”
