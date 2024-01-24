Ottawa Catholic School Board rescheduling April PA Day due to solar eclipse risks

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is looking to reschedule its April professional activity due to the total solar eclipse, citing concerns about students looking at the sun during the "awe-inspiring event."

The celestial event that will cover the sun in Ottawa and across eastern Canada is set for April 8, between 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., when students will be leaving school for the day.

Trustees with the Ottawa Catholic School Board voted Tuesday evening to move the PA day scheduled for April 26 to April 8. The board will now present its proposal to the Ministry of Education for final approval to change the school year calendar.

"Although Ottawa is just outside the path of totality there are safety concerns for our students and staff as it is occurring when our schools will dismiss students for the day," said a memo to trustees.

"While this is an awe-inspiring event, a major concern is students looking skyward without proper protection and risking damage to their eyes. Understanding the nature of solar eclipse and sharing that knowledge is a critical first step toward ensuring everyone’s safety. This event provides an opportunity for us to educate students about the science of a solar eclipse and the reasons for critical eye protection."

Several school boards across Ontario have rescheduled their PA Days in April to avoid potential risks associated with the total solar eclipse, including the Upper Canada District School Board.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the public board has not moved the PA Day in April.

"We are continuing to assess the situation and will be communicating with students, families and staff about April 8th in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.

A total solar eclipse sees the moon align perfectly between Earth and the sun, creating "temporary darkness" across parts of the country, the Canadian Space Agency says.

The Canadian Space Agency warns looking directly at the sun without appropriate protection during the total solar eclipse, "can lead to serious problems such as partial or complete loss of eyesight."

While Ottawa is just outside the path of totality, Belleville and Montreal are in the path of totality for the solar eclipse. The Canadian Space Agency says the solar eclipse will begin in Belleville on April 8 at 3:21 p.m. and last 2 minutes and 4 seconds, while it will begin in Montreal at 3:26 p.m. and last 1 minute and 27 seconds.

"People outside the path of totality will be able to observe a partial solar eclipse, during which the Sun is not hidden in totality."

