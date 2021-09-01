OTTAWA -- Ottawa Catholic School Board trustees have directed staff to develop a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for teachers and staff.

Meantime, the board will also ask the Ontario government to create a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy province-wide for all education workers.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening to discuss vaccinations for staff.

Trustees unanimously passed a motion asking Director of Education Tom D'Amico to write a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, requesting the Ministry of Education create a province-wide mandate for vaccination for all education workers.

Trustees also passed a motion saying that "given the current lack of a formal provincial policy from the Ministry of Education around mandatory vaccinations for staff," senior administration should develop a mandatory vaccination policy for all board staff. The policy will be presented to trustees on Sept. 14.

The Ministry of Education's COVID-19 vaccination policy states all teachers and staff must attest that they're fully vaccinated, they are not fully vaccinated and have a medical exemption or are choosing not to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Unvaccinated employees will be required to take part in regular COVID-19 testing.

Teachers must attest to their vaccination status by the first day of classes on Sept. 7.