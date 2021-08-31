OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s public school board trustees voted in favour of a motion to require staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) supported a motion in favour of mandatory vaccinations for staff, which needs final approval at a special board meeting.

The board also carried a motion to extend the mandatory mask mandate to include students in kindergarten classes.

If OCDSB’s motion on vaccinations is approved, the board would work with Ottawa Public Health and other local health partners to develop a strategy and protocol requiring staff be fully vaccinated.

The board says it would comply with human rights exemptions, such as religious or medical reasons.

More to come…