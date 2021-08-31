OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s public school board has voted to require staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) also voted to extend the existing mandatory masking mandate to include students in kindergarten classes.

OCDSB’s motion on vaccinations says the board will work with Ottawa Public Health and other local health partners to develop a strategy and protocol requiring staff be fully vaccinated.

The vaccination protocol is expected to be implemented by September 30, with the first shot required by November 20, 2021.

The board says it will comply with human rights exemptions, such as religious or medical reasons.

More to come…