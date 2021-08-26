OTTAWA -- Ottawa's public school board is outlining the health and safety plans that will be in place in schools this fall, as students and staff prepare to return to classes.

Parents and guardians received a letter from the Ottawa Carleton District School Board late Thursday afternoon with details on measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elementary students will remain with one cohort all day, while secondary school students will take two classes per week, rotating through the semester.

There will be no field trips requiring group transportation for elementary and secondary school students, and extra-curricular sports and activities will be virtual, with in-person activities on hold for the start of the year. Staff, school council and meet-the-teacher events will be held virtually.

The first day of classes for elementary and secondary school students is Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will host a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to discuss the back to school plans. Trustees will vote on motions calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all teachers and volunteers, and a motion recommending all kindergarten students wear a mask in class.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 plans for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board

School assemblies will be held virtually or outdoors only

Field trips will be limited to outdoor outings on property or in the neighbourhood. No field trips requiring group transportation

Extra-curricular sports and activities will be virtual; in-person activities will be on hold at the start of the year

Meetings will be held virtually for staff, school council and meet-the-teacher events

Visitors and Volunteers: both parent and community members will be restricted to essential situations and by appointment only.

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Daily screening: All students and staff must do a daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms before school and stay home and get tested if there are symptoms

Masks: Required for all staff and for students in Grades 1-12. Masks are strongly encouraged for Kindergarten students.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DAYS

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says in-person elementary school days will be very similar to last year:

Cohorts: Students remain with one cohort the entire day

Students remain with one cohort the entire day Lunch: Students to eat in classrooms

Students to eat in classrooms Recess: Students will take recess within cohorts

Students will take recess within cohorts Food programs: Breakfast programs will be the first to resume; other food programs (i.e. Pizza Days) will be assessed after the school year begins

SECONDARY SCHOOL DAYS

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says secondary school students will be in cohorts, with most students taking four courses each semester. The courses will be divided into two classes per week, which rotates through the semester.

Example, Week 1: English in the morning, lunch break, and Science in the afternoon; Week 2: Math in the morning, lunch break, and History in the afternoon

Schools in the IB program will be organized on a model with eight courses. Classes will rotate on a four-week cycle.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says lunch protocols will be determined according to individual schools based on total school enrolment, school layout and spacing available.

Virtual

Students attending OCV will have a regular school day schedule similar to what was in place last year.