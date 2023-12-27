Ottawa cancer survivor gifted Taylor Swift tickets after CTV story airs

The story of a 21-year-old Ottawa woman whose lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis touched the heart of a stranger.

Josephine Crone spent six months battling Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma this year. Her family lost their doctor and spent years searching for a new one with no luck. It wasn't until she saw her university campus doctor that she was diagnosed.

She told CTV News Ottawa that her love for Taylor Swift helped get her through 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Jinette Todish saw that story and decided to give Crone two tickets to Swift's Eras tour next year.

"It made me feel really disappointed to be a Canadian because no one should have to go through that and I just wanted to do something to make her smile," Todish told CTV News Ottawa.

It was an act of kindness that Crone and her family say they plan to pay forward.

"We just wanted to match the generosity of Jinette by giving me these tickets as a gift so we are going to donate the ticket price, we are going to match that in the form of a donation," she said, "and hopefully help out cancer patients and cancer survivors."

Crone is now in remission and says she is eternally grateful for a chance to see her idol.